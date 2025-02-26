New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,123 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.95. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $129.90.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,691.39. This represents a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

