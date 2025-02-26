New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,420,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,297 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 108.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance raised its position in Commercial Metals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.86%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

