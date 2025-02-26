New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affirm were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,419,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

In other news, President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $477,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,576,120.08. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,420 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,125.80. This trade represents a 82.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 579,111 shares of company stock valued at $40,020,081. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

