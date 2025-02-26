New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,223 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,578,000. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after buying an additional 261,275 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
In other news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This trade represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $10,197,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,000 shares of company stock worth $35,459,808. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
