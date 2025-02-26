New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Lear worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lear by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 293,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,169 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Lear by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 38,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

