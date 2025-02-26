New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valvoline by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,310 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $32,670,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $25,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $17,340,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 349,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $37.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

