New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,176 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.94% of Forward Air worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 688.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 285,465 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,270,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 1,481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 208,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 195,220 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 78,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 33,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $11,140,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a market cap of $794.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Forward Air from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

