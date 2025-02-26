New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 512,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,871 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BrightView were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in BrightView by 4.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BV opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BV. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

