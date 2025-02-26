New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.11 Million Stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,340 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RxSight were worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in RxSight by 17.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 60,789 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In related news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $143,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,695.68. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

