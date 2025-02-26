New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.04 Million Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 271.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

