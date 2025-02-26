New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of RadNet worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.
RadNet Stock Down 0.8 %
RDNT stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $93.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -852.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
RadNet Company Profile
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
