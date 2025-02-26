New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REXR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 679,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of REXR opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.31. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Barclays cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

