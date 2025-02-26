New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4,794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of UNM stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average of $67.26. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.17.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

