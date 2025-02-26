New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.56 Million Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toast were worth $8,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Toast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Toast by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Toast by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,609.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.09.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

