New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.72 Million Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

GXO stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

