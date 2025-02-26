New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Old Republic International by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. The trade was a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

NYSE:ORI opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

