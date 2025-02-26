New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $9.52 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Freshpet worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freshpet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.97 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $164.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 113.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. This represents a 3.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

