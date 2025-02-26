New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 360,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 37,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $112,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

