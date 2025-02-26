New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $8.88 Million in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 407,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,879,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,784,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,698,000 after buying an additional 1,123,104 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,239,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,051,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 619,747 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stevanato Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,082,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,128,000 after purchasing an additional 407,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,070,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 208,830 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE STVN opened at €20.76 ($21.85) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($17.43) and a 1 year high of €34.00 ($35.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.66 and a 200 day moving average of €20.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €28.60 ($30.11).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

