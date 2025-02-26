New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 22,660 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Rambus worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Rambus by 554.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 40.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Rambus by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rambus by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rambus from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Rambus in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $314,853.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,619.80. The trade was a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $308,672.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,080. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,360 shares of company stock worth $4,182,809 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus stock opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.26. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $69.15.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

