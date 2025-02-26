New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 241,011 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 823.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,011 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after purchasing an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,753,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 984,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,002,000 after acquiring an additional 885,582 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

