New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 49,846 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 225.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,846 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $101.01 and a one year high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.20.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 9.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.