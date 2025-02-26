New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,731,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,624,000 after acquiring an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,074,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,694,000 after acquiring an additional 899,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $159.50 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

MAA opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.23 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 135.27%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

