New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,554 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in Cryoport by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,800 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 49.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 898,481 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth $3,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1,464.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 285,726 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 282.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 182,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $54,972.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,497 shares in the company, valued at $443,847.62. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CYRX. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Cryoport Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $299.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.59.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

