New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

