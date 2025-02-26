New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,500 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 39.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,507.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 104,114 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.95.

Pure Storage stock opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $570,258.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 72,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,349.97. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,316,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,611,127.10. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,178 shares of company stock valued at $8,871,746 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

