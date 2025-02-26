New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 209,384 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 392,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,384 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $4,469,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

