New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Align Technology worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Align Technology by 1,479.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.91.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $186.62 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $183.26 and a one year high of $335.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.42 and its 200-day moving average is $224.07.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

