New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,509 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,509 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.20% of Braze worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Braze alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Braze by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Braze by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 77,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 51,411 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Braze by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the third quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Braze by 52.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Trading Down 3.8 %

BRZE stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie raised their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $736,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $212,672.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,804.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,581 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.