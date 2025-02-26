New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,200 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Gentex worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Gentex by 24.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 72,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Gentex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNTX

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.