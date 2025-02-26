New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.0 %

FCN stock opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.89. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.24 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.