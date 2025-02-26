New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,200 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3,191.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,436. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,222 shares of company stock worth $1,624,947 over the last 90 days. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

GLPI stock opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.