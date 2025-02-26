New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $85.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.