New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,206,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,436 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after buying an additional 444,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,622,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 258.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after purchasing an additional 630,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 866,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $115.44 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.