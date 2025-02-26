New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

