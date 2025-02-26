Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $212.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,149 shares of company stock worth $24,606,905. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

