Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ouster were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ouster by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ouster by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ouster by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 65,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

OUST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ouster from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.36. Ouster, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.

In other Ouster news, CEO Charles Angus Pacala purchased 50,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $498,839.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,537,879.03. This trade represents a 7.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darien Spencer sold 14,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $144,080.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,747.42. The trade was a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,018 shares of company stock worth $474,838 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

