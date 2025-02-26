Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,680,000 after buying an additional 112,047 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 318.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.26.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.97, for a total transaction of $21,838,890.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.49, for a total transaction of $238,503.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,068,173.34. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,422 shares of company stock valued at $525,534,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $657.50 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.50 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

