Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.13 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Insider Activity

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,955.20. This trade represents a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,858.76. This trade represents a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

