Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $16,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 247.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $210.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.44.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

