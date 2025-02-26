Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,797 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,797 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,544,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,484,000 after buying an additional 1,096,664 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 39.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 24.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 634,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 124,945 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 78.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,919,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

