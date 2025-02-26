Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.13% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,946.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,809,000 after purchasing an additional 274,268 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,561,000 after buying an additional 154,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,925,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $267.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $257.78 and a 1-year high of $353.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.46.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.