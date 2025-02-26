Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $1.1329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.18%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.