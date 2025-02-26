Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 577 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 125,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,129,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.