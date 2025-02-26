Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $100.05 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $90.12 and a twelve month high of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average of $97.40.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,213,814.03. This represents a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,255 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

