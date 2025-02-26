Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Charter Communications stock opened at $358.59 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.02 and a 200 day moving average of $353.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.