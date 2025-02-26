Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $268.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

