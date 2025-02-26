Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,357 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

