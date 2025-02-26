Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,788 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 867,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 201,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

FLMI opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

