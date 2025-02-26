Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,950,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

Shares of UNM opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

